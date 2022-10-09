Girard Partners LTD. Sells 200 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,964,611,000 after buying an additional 18,809,122 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $376,586,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,427,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,159,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,842,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,434,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,589,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233,138 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $58.03 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $57.61 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.248 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 281.13%.

O has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.