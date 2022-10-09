Girard Partners LTD. Sells 250 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Girard Partners LTD. lessened its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SUB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,786,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,499,000 after purchasing an additional 108,783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,615,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,982,000 after purchasing an additional 294,926 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,025,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,124,000 after purchasing an additional 605,238 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 549,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,426,000 after purchasing an additional 66,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 442,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,249,000 after purchasing an additional 17,230 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SUB opened at $102.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.20. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $102.51 and a one year high of $107.59.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

