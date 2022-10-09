Gitcoin Price Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (GTC)

Gitcoin (GTC) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last seven days, Gitcoin has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Gitcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.80 or 0.00009259 BTC on exchanges. Gitcoin has a total market capitalization of $24.83 million and $5.04 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gitcoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003227 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010829 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068974 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10544476 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010224 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Gitcoin Profile

Gitcoin’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,795,460 tokens. The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity. Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gitcoin is gitcoin.co.

Gitcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gitcoin (GTC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gitcoin has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 14,198,201.72566192 in circulation. The last known price of Gitcoin is 1.79973358 USD and is down -0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $2,023,004.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gitcoin.co/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.