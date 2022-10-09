Gladian Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $49,169.00 (GLD)

Gladian (GLD) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 9th. Gladian has a market cap of $21,068.84 and $49,169.00 worth of Gladian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gladian token can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gladian has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gladian alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003234 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010225 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Gladian Token Profile

Gladian’s genesis date was January 16th, 2022. Gladian’s total supply is 95,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,250,000 tokens. Gladian’s official message board is gladiantoken.medium.com. Gladian’s official Twitter account is @gladiantoken. The official website for Gladian is gladian.io.

Buying and Selling Gladian

According to CryptoCompare, “Gladian (GLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gladian has a current supply of 95,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gladian is 0.00394173 USD and is up 4.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gladian.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gladian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gladian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gladian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gladian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gladian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.