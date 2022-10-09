Global Utility Smart Digital Token Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $38,045.00 (GUSDT)

Global Utility Smart Digital Token (GUSDT) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. During the last seven days, Global Utility Smart Digital Token has traded flat against the dollar. Global Utility Smart Digital Token has a total market cap of $56.25 million and $38,045.00 worth of Global Utility Smart Digital Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Utility Smart Digital Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Global Utility Smart Digital Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003254 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010251 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Global Utility Smart Digital Token Coin Profile

Global Utility Smart Digital Token was first traded on January 11th, 2020. Global Utility Smart Digital Token’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. Global Utility Smart Digital Token’s official Twitter account is @GIBcapitalgroup. The official website for Global Utility Smart Digital Token is gusdt.io.

Global Utility Smart Digital Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GUSDT aims to be a platform that is open, transparent and gives startups and investors the option to connect and create an ecosystem of potential underlying businesses. GUSDT envisions assisting entrepreneurs and innovators looking to raise capital by connecting them with the right investors and in doing so allowing the investors to get the highest returns on their investment.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Utility Smart Digital Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Utility Smart Digital Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Utility Smart Digital Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Global Utility Smart Digital Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Global Utility Smart Digital Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.