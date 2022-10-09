Globe Derivative Exchange (GDT) Price Tops $0.0811 on Exchanges

Globe Derivative Exchange (GDT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Globe Derivative Exchange token can now be purchased for $0.0811 or 0.00000417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Globe Derivative Exchange has a total market capitalization of $12.96 million and approximately $175,256.00 worth of Globe Derivative Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Globe Derivative Exchange has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Globe Derivative Exchange

Globe Derivative Exchange’s genesis date was March 1st, 2022. Globe Derivative Exchange’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,871,995 tokens. Globe Derivative Exchange’s official message board is medium.com/globe-official. Globe Derivative Exchange’s official website is globe.exchange. Globe Derivative Exchange’s official Twitter account is @globedx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Globe Derivative Exchange Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Globe Derivative Exchange (GDT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Globe Derivative Exchange has a current supply of 400,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Globe Derivative Exchange is 0.08107929 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $172,744.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://globe.exchange/.”

