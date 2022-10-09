GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GN Store Nord A/S’s FY2026 earnings at $9.97 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on GN Store Nord A/S from 295.00 to 265.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on GN Store Nord A/S from 326.00 to 303.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised GN Store Nord A/S from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $284.00.

Shares of GNNDY opened at $47.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.61. GN Store Nord A/S has a 1 year low of $47.29 and a 1 year high of $201.45.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

