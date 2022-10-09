GO HAYYA Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2,300.96 (HAYYA)

GO HAYYA (HAYYA) traded down 67.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. GO HAYYA has a total market cap of $2,300.96 and $10,655.00 worth of GO HAYYA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GO HAYYA has traded down 89.4% against the dollar. One GO HAYYA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003240 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

GO HAYYA Token Profile

GO HAYYA’s genesis date was July 31st, 2022. GO HAYYA’s total supply is 999,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens. GO HAYYA’s official Twitter account is @gohayya. GO HAYYA’s official website is gohayya.xyz. The Reddit community for GO HAYYA is https://reddit.com/r/gohayya?utm_source=share&utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=iossmf and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GO HAYYA is medium.com/@gohayya.

GO HAYYA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GO HAYYA (HAYYA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GO HAYYA has a current supply of 999,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GO HAYYA is 0.00000002 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gohayya.xyz/.”

