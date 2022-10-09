GoByte Hits One Day Volume of $3.00 (GBX)

GoByte (GBX) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One GoByte coin can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GoByte has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar. GoByte has a total market cap of $52,268.20 and $3.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About GoByte

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2018. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is https://reddit.com/r/gobytenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network.

GoByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate GBX through the process of mining. GoByte has a current supply of 9,574,777.60406673. The last known price of GoByte is 0.00562586 USD and is up 7.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $450.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gobyte.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

