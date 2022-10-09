GoHelpFund (HELP) Market Capitalization Achieves $4,726.91

GoHelpFund (HELP) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. GoHelpFund has a total market capitalization of $4,726.91 and approximately $3,498.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoHelpFund coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GoHelpFund has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003225 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010814 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00069026 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,055.05 or 0.10552437 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010254 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About GoHelpFund

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 coins. GoHelpFund’s official message board is blog.gohelpfund.com. GoHelpFund’s official website is gohelpfund.com. GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @gohelpfund_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is https://reddit.com/r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GoHelpFund

According to CryptoCompare, “GoHelpFund (HELP) is a cryptocurrency . GoHelpFund has a current supply of 23,000,000 with 12,147,167.052895 in circulation. The last known price of GoHelpFund is 0.00038799 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $3,421.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gohelpfund.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoHelpFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoHelpFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

