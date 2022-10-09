GoldFinX (G1X) Trading Down 53.7% This Week

GoldFinX (G1X) traded down 14.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. During the last week, GoldFinX has traded down 53.7% against the US dollar. One GoldFinX coin can now be bought for about $2.42 or 0.00012407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GoldFinX has a total market capitalization of $64,845.00 and $33,318.00 worth of GoldFinX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010824 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068835 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010228 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

GoldFinX Coin Profile

GoldFinX’s launch date was June 30th, 2019. GoldFinX’s total supply is 268,103,766 coins. GoldFinX’s official Twitter account is @goldfinx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GoldFinX is goldfinx.com. The Reddit community for GoldFinX is https://reddit.com/r/GoldFinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoldFinX’s official message board is goldfinxofficial.medium.com.

Buying and Selling GoldFinX

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldFinX provides financing to ASGM miners by utilizing the concept of Contract Mining, which essentially identifies the financial resources required for successful and sustainable mining operations, structured by a pre-purchase agreement for the amount required. The GoldFinX coin will be traded on major exchanges after the completion of the ICO while providing the three major functions expected from any currency: to be a unit of value, a medium of exchange, and store of value. It is expected to create a forum for speculation with respect to the value of the GiX coin, thus potentially creating an exponential effect similar to some existing cryptocurrencies.GoldFinX allows the exchange of your underperforming altcoins for GiX.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFinX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFinX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldFinX using one of the exchanges listed above.

