Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSSC. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 518,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,461,000 after purchasing an additional 68,687 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 436,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 378,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,478,000 after purchasing an additional 31,119 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 348,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,550,000 after purchasing an additional 12,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 324,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,107,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

GSSC opened at $51.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.36. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $49.96 and a one year high of $71.04.

