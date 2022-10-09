GoldMiner (GM) Price Down 12.9% This Week

GoldMiner (GM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. GoldMiner has a market capitalization of $191,000.00 and $10,162.00 worth of GoldMiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldMiner token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GoldMiner has traded down 12.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003250 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009807 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

GoldMiner Token Profile

GoldMiner was first traded on October 19th, 2021. GoldMiner’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. GoldMiner’s official Twitter account is @defigoldminer and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoldMiner’s official website is goldminer.games/#.

Buying and Selling GoldMiner

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldMiner (GM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GoldMiner has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GoldMiner is 0.00001491 USD and is up 2.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $12,899.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://goldminer.games/#/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMiner directly using US dollars.

