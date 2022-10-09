GOMA Finance (GOMA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $361,101.84

GOMA Finance (GOMA) traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last week, GOMA Finance has traded up 33.9% against the U.S. dollar. One GOMA Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. GOMA Finance has a total market capitalization of $361,101.84 and approximately $27,970.00 worth of GOMA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GOMA Finance alerts:

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00046417 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000619 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001852 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $315.08 or 0.01623197 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000619 BTC.

GOMA Finance Token Profile

GOMA Finance (CRYPTO:GOMA) is a token. It was first traded on April 17th, 2022. GOMA Finance’s total supply is 250,649,928,633,650 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,669,787,550,044 tokens. GOMA Finance’s official Twitter account is @gomafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. GOMA Finance’s official website is gomatoken.com.

Buying and Selling GOMA Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “GOMA Finance (GOMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GOMA Finance has a current supply of 250,649,928,633,650 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GOMA Finance is 0 USD and is down -4.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gomatoken.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GOMA Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GOMA Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GOMA Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GOMA Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GOMA Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.