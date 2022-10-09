Good Games Guild Tops 24-Hour Volume of $28,112.00 (GGG)

Good Games Guild (GGG) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. Good Games Guild has a total market capitalization of $65,115.63 and $28,112.00 worth of Good Games Guild was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Good Games Guild token can currently be bought for $0.0504 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Good Games Guild has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010824 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068835 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010228 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Good Games Guild Token Profile

Good Games Guild’s genesis date was November 14th, 2021. Good Games Guild’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,292,500 tokens. Good Games Guild’s official Twitter account is @goodgamesguild and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Good Games Guild is goodgamesguild.com.

Good Games Guild Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Good Games Guild (GGG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Good Games Guild has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Good Games Guild is 0.04989629 USD and is down -3.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $65,088.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://goodgamesguild.com/.”

