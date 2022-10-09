Good Luck Token (GLT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $34,907.00

Good Luck Token (GLT) traded down 28.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Good Luck Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Good Luck Token has a market cap of $6,438.20 and $34,907.00 worth of Good Luck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Good Luck Token has traded 99.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,500.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.89 or 0.00604536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00257356 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00045726 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000041 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00006000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005382 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008720 BTC.

Good Luck Token Profile

Good Luck Token (GLT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 31st, 2022. Good Luck Token’s total supply is 777,777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,777,777,777 tokens. The official website for Good Luck Token is www.goodlucktoken.xyz. Good Luck Token’s official message board is medium.com/@goodluck_token. The Reddit community for Good Luck Token is https://reddit.com/r/goodluck_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Good Luck Token’s official Twitter account is @goodluck_token.

Buying and Selling Good Luck Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Good Luck Token (GLT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Good Luck Token has a current supply of 777,777,777,777 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Good Luck Token is 0.00000008 USD and is up 32.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $118.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.goodlucktoken.xyz/.”

