gotEM (GOTEM) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2,890.41

gotEM (GOTEM) traded up 12% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last week, gotEM has traded 24.7% higher against the dollar. gotEM has a market capitalization of $2,890.41 and approximately $20,208.00 worth of gotEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One gotEM token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get gotEM alerts:

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004840 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00045938 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000615 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001838 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $315.75 or 0.01619193 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000615 BTC.

gotEM Token Profile

gotEM (GOTEM) is a token. It launched on October 16th, 2021. gotEM’s total supply is 289,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,225,000 tokens. gotEM’s official Twitter account is @iogotem and its Facebook page is accessible here. gotEM’s official message board is medium.com/@gotemgtx. gotEM’s official website is www.gotem.io.

Buying and Selling gotEM

According to CryptoCompare, “gotEM (GOTEM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. gotEM has a current supply of 0. The last known price of gotEM is 0.00047166 USD and is down -3.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $5.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gotem.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as gotEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade gotEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase gotEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for gotEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for gotEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.