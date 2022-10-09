Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Trading 8.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One Gourmet Galaxy token can now be bought for about $0.0212 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges. Gourmet Galaxy has a market cap of $70,125.04 and $129,510.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gourmet Galaxy alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003255 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010824 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010249 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Profile

Gourmet Galaxy was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 tokens. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetprojects and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gourmet Galaxy’s official website is gourmetgalaxy.io. The official message board for Gourmet Galaxy is gourmetgalaxy.medium.com.

Gourmet Galaxy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gourmet Galaxy has a current supply of 20,000,000 with 3,312,144.61 in circulation. The last known price of Gourmet Galaxy is 0.02219361 USD and is up 1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $163,698.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gourmetgalaxy.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gourmet Galaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gourmet Galaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gourmet Galaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gourmet Galaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.