Governor DAO Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges (GDAO)

Governor DAO (GDAO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Governor DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000762 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Governor DAO has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. Governor DAO has a market cap of $430,416.71 and approximately $27,472.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Governor DAO

Governor DAO launched on November 8th, 2020. Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,908,596 tokens. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @governor_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Governor DAO’s official website is governordao.org.

Governor DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Governor DAO (GDAO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. More information can be found at https://governordao.org."

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Governor DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Governor DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

