Govi (GOVI) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.88 Million

Govi (GOVI) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Govi token can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001190 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Govi has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. Govi has a market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $297,694.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Govi

Govi’s launch date was December 23rd, 2020. Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,109,146 tokens. Govi’s official message board is cviofficial.medium.com. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Govi is cvi.finance.

Buying and Selling Govi

