Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Graco by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Graco during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Graco by 804.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graco during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graco Stock Down 2.7 %

Graco stock opened at $60.82 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.48 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.74.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $548.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 33.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GGG. Robert W. Baird downgraded Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Graco to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Graco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $3,181,040.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,603.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $3,181,040.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,603.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

