Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) versus Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE – Get Rating) and Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gran Tierra Energy and Alvopetro Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gran Tierra Energy $473.72 million 1.11 $42.48 million $0.45 3.18 Alvopetro Energy $34.98 million 5.10 $6.61 million $0.59 8.36

Gran Tierra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Alvopetro Energy. Gran Tierra Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alvopetro Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gran Tierra Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Alvopetro Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Gran Tierra Energy and Alvopetro Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares Gran Tierra Energy and Alvopetro Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gran Tierra Energy 24.87% 39.87% 10.10% Alvopetro Energy 43.96% 34.53% 25.70%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.8% of Gran Tierra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Alvopetro Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Gran Tierra Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Gran Tierra Energy has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alvopetro Energy has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Alvopetro Energy

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. As of December 31, 2021, it held interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

