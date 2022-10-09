Gravis Finance (GRVS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $9,255.00

Gravis Finance (GRVS) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. Gravis Finance has a total market cap of $52,111.52 and $9,255.00 worth of Gravis Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gravis Finance has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One Gravis Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003249 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010854 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010232 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Gravis Finance Token Profile

Gravis Finance was first traded on April 14th, 2022. Gravis Finance’s total supply is 10,516,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,516,007 tokens. The official message board for Gravis Finance is medium.com/gravis-finance. Gravis Finance’s official website is gravis.finance. Gravis Finance’s official Twitter account is @gammarosigma and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gravis Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Gravis Finance (GRVS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gravis Finance has a current supply of 10,516,007.8375 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gravis Finance is 0.00494287 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $5,122.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gravis.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravis Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravis Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gravis Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

