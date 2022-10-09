Gravity Finance (GFI) Price Hits $0.0017 on Exchanges

Gravity Finance (GFI) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Gravity Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Gravity Finance has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gravity Finance has a market capitalization of $591,811.46 and approximately $64.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003252 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069083 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10561047 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010240 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Gravity Finance Profile

Gravity Finance’s launch date was May 18th, 2021. Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 tokens and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 tokens. The official website for Gravity Finance is gravityfinance.io. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @gravity_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/gravityfinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Gravity Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Gravity Finance (GFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Gravity Finance has a current supply of 1,199,999,974 with 352,267,212 in circulation. The last known price of Gravity Finance is 0.00173072 USD and is up 0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $12.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gravityfinance.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gravity Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

