Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Green Plains from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cannell & Co. increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 1,032.8% during the second quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 1,452,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,920 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Green Plains by 31.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,181,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,642 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 73.9% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,322,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,092,000 after buying an additional 986,854 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 191.5% during the first quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,423,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,135,000 after buying an additional 935,010 shares during the period. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 1,729.1% during the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 522,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,211,000 after purchasing an additional 494,173 shares during the last quarter.

Green Plains Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE opened at $27.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Green Plains has a fifty-two week low of $26.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.33.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.25. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Green Plains’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Green Plains will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.