Green Shiba Inu (new) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.44 Million (GINUX)

Green Shiba Inu (new) (GINUX) traded up 25.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Green Shiba Inu (new) coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Green Shiba Inu (new) has traded up 84% against the dollar. Green Shiba Inu (new) has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $20,266.00 worth of Green Shiba Inu (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003241 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010263 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Green Shiba Inu (new)

Green Shiba Inu (new)’s genesis date was June 10th, 2021. Green Shiba Inu (new)’s total supply is 9,239,632,388,671 coins and its circulating supply is 9,239,539,199,676 coins. Green Shiba Inu (new)’s official Twitter account is @GreenShibaCoin.

Buying and Selling Green Shiba Inu (new)

According to CryptoCompare, “Green Shiba Inu is a fully decentralized, zero-emission and fairly distributed community-driven token disrupting the meme economy aiming at protecting the environment. The Green Shiba Inu is a token on the Binance Smart Chain which aims at setting up a Carbon Neutral Economy, with a sustainable crypto development, thus reducing the emissions and the subsequent carbon footprint that stems from mining. Telegram | Medium “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Green Shiba Inu (new) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Green Shiba Inu (new) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Green Shiba Inu (new) using one of the exchanges listed above.

