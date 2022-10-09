GreenFuel Price Hits $0.0126 on Major Exchanges (GREENFUEL)

GreenFuel (GREENFUEL) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One GreenFuel token can currently be bought for $0.0126 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GreenFuel has a market capitalization of $94,235.71 and approximately $56,493.00 worth of GreenFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GreenFuel has traded up 129.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003242 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010850 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069151 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10576119 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010250 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

GreenFuel Token Profile

GreenFuel launched on January 21st, 2022. GreenFuel’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,500,000 tokens. GreenFuel’s official Twitter account is @gfeuel and its Facebook page is accessible here. GreenFuel’s official website is greenfuel.energy.

GreenFuel Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GreenFuel (GREENFUEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. GreenFuel has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GreenFuel is 0.01353529 USD and is down -7.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $29,855.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://greenfuel.energy/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenFuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GreenFuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GreenFuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

