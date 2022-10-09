GridZone.io (ZONE) Trading Down 33.3% This Week

GridZone.io (ZONE) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. One GridZone.io token can now be bought for about $0.0446 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, GridZone.io has traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar. GridZone.io has a market cap of $234,789.14 and $14,151.00 worth of GridZone.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GridZone.io alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009813 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

GridZone.io Token Profile

GridZone.io’s launch date was August 31st, 2021. GridZone.io’s total supply is 9,801,409 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,270,013 tokens. GridZone.io’s official message board is gridzone.medium.com. GridZone.io’s official Twitter account is @gridzonedao. GridZone.io’s official website is gridzone.io.

GridZone.io Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GridZone.io (ZONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. GridZone.io has a current supply of 9,801,408.98173516 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GridZone.io is 0.04545156 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gridzone.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridZone.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GridZone.io should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GridZone.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GridZone.io Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GridZone.io and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.