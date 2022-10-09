GrowMoon (GM) Price Tops $0.0694 on Major Exchanges

GrowMoon (GM) traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last seven days, GrowMoon has traded down 66.6% against the U.S. dollar. GrowMoon has a market capitalization of $67,233.76 and approximately $10,737.00 worth of GrowMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GrowMoon token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0694 or 0.00000356 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,492.44 or 0.99992979 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003523 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00046174 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010259 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00064018 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022293 BTC.

About GrowMoon

GrowMoon (GM) is a token. Its launch date was August 14th, 2022. GrowMoon’s total supply is 969,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 969,254 tokens. GrowMoon’s official website is growmoonbsc.com. The Reddit community for GrowMoon is https://reddit.com/r/growmoonbsc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GrowMoon is medium.com/@teamgrowmoon/growmoon-329169f405c1. GrowMoon’s official Twitter account is @growmoonbsc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GrowMoon (GM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GrowMoon has a current supply of 969,257 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GrowMoon is 0.07604933 USD and is down -3.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $588.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://growmoonbsc.com/.”

