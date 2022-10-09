GSK (NYSE:GSK) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,700.00.

NYSE GSK opened at $30.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.63. GSK has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. GSK had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 27.84%. Equities research analysts expect that GSK will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSK. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in GSK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in GSK by 67.9% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GSK during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in GSK during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GSK by 119.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

