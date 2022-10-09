Guarded Ether Trading Down 21.9% This Week (GETH)

Guarded Ether (GETH) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last seven days, Guarded Ether has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Guarded Ether has a total market capitalization of $4.22 million and approximately $12,135.00 worth of Guarded Ether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Guarded Ether token can currently be bought for $967.43 or 0.04963533 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Guarded Ether Profile

Guarded Ether’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. Guarded Ether’s total supply is 4,366 tokens. The Reddit community for Guarded Ether is https://reddit.com/r/guardawallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Guarded Ether is medium.com/@guarda. The official website for Guarded Ether is guarda.com. Guarded Ether’s official Twitter account is @guardawallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Guarded Ether Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guarded Ether (GETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Guarded Ether has a current supply of 4,366.12063191 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Guarded Ether is 951.66775277 USD and is down -6.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4,256.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://guarda.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guarded Ether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guarded Ether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Guarded Ether using one of the exchanges listed above.

