Guggenheim Trims Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Target Price to $10.00

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Guggenheim from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NRGV. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Energy Vault from $18.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Energy Vault from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Energy Vault to $11.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Vault presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.67.

Shares of Energy Vault stock opened at $5.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.37. Energy Vault has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $22.10.

Energy Vault ( NYSE:NRGV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Energy Vault will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Vault news, CEO Robert Piconi bought 18,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $99,698.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,318,342 shares in the company, valued at $33,234,478.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Energy Vault news, Director William Gross sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $78,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,672,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,076,953.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Piconi purchased 18,954 shares of Energy Vault stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $99,698.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,318,342 shares in the company, valued at $33,234,478.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Vault in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Energy Vault in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Vault in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Energy Vault in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.83% of the company’s stock.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

