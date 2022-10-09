Gunstar Metaverse Currency (GSC) Price Reaches $0.0020 on Top Exchanges

Gunstar Metaverse Currency (GSC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Gunstar Metaverse Currency token can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gunstar Metaverse Currency has a market cap of $12,248.84 and approximately $54,375.00 worth of Gunstar Metaverse Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gunstar Metaverse Currency has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,504.56 or 0.99966405 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006787 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003520 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00046933 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010211 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00064039 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022232 BTC.

Gunstar Metaverse Currency Token Profile

GSC is a token. It was first traded on January 26th, 2022. The official website for Gunstar Metaverse Currency is gunstar.io. Gunstar Metaverse Currency’s official Twitter account is @gunstar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gunstar Metaverse Currency’s official message board is blog.gunstar.io.

Gunstar Metaverse Currency Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gunstar Metaverse Currency (GSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gunstar Metaverse Currency has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Gunstar Metaverse Currency is 0.00205092 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $126.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gunstar.io/.”

