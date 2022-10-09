H-Space Metaverse (HKSM) Price Up 99.4% Over Last Week

H-Space Metaverse (HKSM) traded up 20.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 9th. One H-Space Metaverse token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. H-Space Metaverse has a market cap of $82,964.95 and $11,216.00 worth of H-Space Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, H-Space Metaverse has traded 99.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10511140 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010215 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

H-Space Metaverse Profile

H-Space Metaverse launched on December 11th, 2021. H-Space Metaverse’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. H-Space Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @hkstoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. H-Space Metaverse’s official message board is www.instagram.com/hackerspacehks. The official website for H-Space Metaverse is hksmetaverse.com/en.

Buying and Selling H-Space Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “H-Space Metaverse (HKSM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. H-Space Metaverse has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of H-Space Metaverse is 0.00000823 USD and is down -3.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $160.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hksmetaverse.com/en/.”

