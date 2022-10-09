H2OC (H2OC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $10,004.00

H2OC (H2OC) traded down 89.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. H2OC has a total market cap of $71.92 and $10,004.00 worth of H2OC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One H2OC token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, H2OC has traded down 89.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get H2OC alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003277 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010252 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About H2OC

H2OC’s genesis date was May 9th, 2022. H2OC’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 tokens. H2OC’s official message board is medium.com/h2o-securities. The Reddit community for H2OC is https://reddit.com/r/h2osecurities/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. H2OC’s official Twitter account is @h2o_coin. The official website for H2OC is www.h2o-securities.com.

H2OC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “H2OC (H2OC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. H2OC has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of H2OC is 0.00004795 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.h2o-securities.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as H2OC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire H2OC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy H2OC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for H2OC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for H2OC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.