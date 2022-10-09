Hachiko 1-Day Volume Tops $35,518.00 (HACHIKO)

Hachiko (HACHIKO) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 9th. During the last seven days, Hachiko has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One Hachiko token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Hachiko has a total market cap of $189,368.03 and approximately $35,518.00 worth of Hachiko was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hachiko alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,506.91 or 1.00005975 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006758 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001564 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00048711 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010253 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00064071 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00022204 BTC.

Hachiko Token Profile

HACHIKO is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2021. Hachiko’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 447,000,000,000,000 tokens. Hachiko’s official website is hachikoworld.com. Hachiko’s official Twitter account is @hachiko_bsc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hachiko Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hachiko (HACHIKO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hachiko has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hachiko is 0 USD and is up 2.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $33,345.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hachikoworld.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hachiko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hachiko should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hachiko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hachiko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hachiko and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.