Haino (HE) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $63,569.25

Haino (HE) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One Haino token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Haino has a market cap of $63,569.25 and $10,592.00 worth of Haino was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Haino has traded down 26% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Haino alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010824 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068835 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010228 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Haino Token Profile

Haino’s genesis date was February 27th, 2022. Haino’s official website is haino.me. Haino’s official Twitter account is @hainoruler and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Haino Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Haino (HE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Haino has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Haino is 0.00000318 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://haino.me/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haino directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haino should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haino using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Haino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haino and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.