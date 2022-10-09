Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Receives GBX 24.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 24.33 ($0.29).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hammerson from GBX 29 ($0.35) to GBX 22 ($0.27) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 22 ($0.27) to GBX 26 ($0.31) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Hammerson to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 32 ($0.39) to GBX 17 ($0.21) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Shares of Hammerson stock opened at GBX 18.85 ($0.23) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £868.31 million and a P/E ratio of -1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 22.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 24.76. Hammerson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 17.04 ($0.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 40.22 ($0.49).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

