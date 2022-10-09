Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

HWC has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of HWC stock opened at $47.58 on Thursday. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $41.62 and a 12-month high of $59.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.06 and its 200 day moving average is $48.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $331.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.16 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 14.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.65%.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $61,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $61,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Hairston sold 26,473 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $1,248,201.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,633 shares in the company, valued at $9,506,995.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,749,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,590,000 after buying an additional 121,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,702,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,850,000 after buying an additional 160,819 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,218,000 after buying an additional 596,516 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,323,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,485,000 after buying an additional 58,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,264,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,030,000 after buying an additional 21,842 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

