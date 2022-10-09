Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €175.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) received a €175.00 ($178.57) target price from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($188.78) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($197.96) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group set a €161.00 ($164.29) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €174.00 ($177.55) price objective on Hannover Rück in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a €140.00 ($142.86) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Hannover Rück Stock Down 1.1 %

HNR1 opened at €154.55 ($157.70) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €151.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €145.66. Hannover Rück has a 52 week low of €94.75 ($96.68) and a 52 week high of €116.37 ($118.74).

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

