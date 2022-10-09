Hanzo (HANZO) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Hanzo (HANZO) traded down 18.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Hanzo has a total market cap of $739.20 and approximately $63,630.00 worth of Hanzo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hanzo has traded 108.6% higher against the US dollar. One Hanzo token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003240 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Hanzo

Hanzo’s genesis date was May 5th, 2021. Hanzo’s total supply is 66,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,000,000,000 tokens. Hanzo’s official Twitter account is @hanzo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hanzo is www.hanzommorpg.com.

Buying and Selling Hanzo

According to CryptoCompare, “Hanzo (HANZO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Hanzo has a current supply of 66,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hanzo is 0.00000002 USD and is up 14.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $50,767.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hanzommorpg.com/.”

