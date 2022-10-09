Hanzo Hits 1-Day Volume of $63,630.00 (HANZO)

Hanzo (HANZO) traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last week, Hanzo has traded up 108.6% against the US dollar. Hanzo has a market cap of $739.20 and approximately $63,630.00 worth of Hanzo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hanzo token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hanzo alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003240 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Hanzo Token Profile

Hanzo was first traded on May 5th, 2021. Hanzo’s total supply is 66,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hanzo is www.hanzommorpg.com. Hanzo’s official Twitter account is @hanzo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hanzo

According to CryptoCompare, “Hanzo (HANZO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Hanzo has a current supply of 66,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hanzo is 0.00000002 USD and is up 14.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $50,767.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hanzommorpg.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hanzo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hanzo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hanzo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hanzo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hanzo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.