Hanzo Inu Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (HNZO)

Hanzo Inu (HNZO) traded 93.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last week, Hanzo Inu has traded down 92.9% against the dollar. Hanzo Inu has a market cap of $3.60 million and approximately $94,343.00 worth of Hanzo Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hanzo Inu coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003253 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Hanzo Inu

Hanzo Inu’s launch date was May 4th, 2021. Hanzo Inu’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins. Hanzo Inu’s official Twitter account is @hanzoinutoken?s=20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hanzo Inu’s official website is hanzoinu.finance.

Buying and Selling Hanzo Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Hanzo Inu is a deflationary social token that also rewards holders through ARF. Holders earn more tokens just by holding. Holders also have the opportunity to participate in exclusive events such as games and contests and have the chance to win prizes in the forms of NFTs, ETH, USDT, airdrops and merchandise.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hanzo Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hanzo Inu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hanzo Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

