HappyLand Hits 24-Hour Volume of $12,039.00 (HPL)

HappyLand (HPL) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. During the last seven days, HappyLand has traded down 27.1% against the dollar. HappyLand has a market capitalization of $35,490.57 and $12,039.00 worth of HappyLand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HappyLand token can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HappyLand alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003234 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010220 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

HappyLand Token Profile

HappyLand launched on November 2nd, 2021. HappyLand’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,560,000 tokens. The official website for HappyLand is happyland.finance. HappyLand’s official Twitter account is @happyland_hpl and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HappyLand

According to CryptoCompare, “HappyLand (HPL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. HappyLand has a current supply of 400,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of HappyLand is 0.00337397 USD and is up 0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $7,862.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://happyland.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HappyLand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HappyLand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HappyLand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HappyLand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HappyLand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.