Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Stake Boosted by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,220 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 51,917 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 16,555 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 79,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 446,267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 519,715 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 27,496 shares in the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLIT. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Harmonic stock opened at $13.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Harmonic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.99.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $157.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.08 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,138,076. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 53,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $608,725.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,319.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,138,076. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,585 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,726 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

