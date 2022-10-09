Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HASGet Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

HAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Hasbro to a sector weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.55.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $68.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.34. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $105.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HASGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. Hasbro had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Hasbro by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

