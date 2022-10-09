Hash2O.com Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $21,649.13 (H2O)

Hash2O.com (H2O) traded 41.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Hash2O.com has traded down 73.7% against the dollar. One Hash2O.com token can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Hash2O.com has a total market cap of $21,649.13 and $10,185.00 worth of Hash2O.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010822 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010234 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Hash2O.com

Hash2O.com’s launch date was August 28th, 2022. Hash2O.com’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,300,000 tokens. The official message board for Hash2O.com is medium.com/@2ohash. The official website for Hash2O.com is hash2o.com. Hash2O.com’s official Twitter account is @2ohash. The Reddit community for Hash2O.com is https://reddit.com/r/2ohash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hash2O.com (H2O) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hash2O.com has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hash2O.com is 0.00408474 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hash2o.com/.”

