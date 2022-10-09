Hashgard Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22,733.00 (GARD)

Hashgard (GARD) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 9th. Hashgard has a market cap of $291,213.85 and $22,733.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hashgard token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Hashgard has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003222 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010844 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069020 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10551549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010252 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Hashgard launched on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.com. The Reddit community for Hashgard is https://reddit.com/r/hashgard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard (GARD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hashgard has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Hashgard is 0.00002916 USD and is down -0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $15,475.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hashgard.com/.”

