Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts Give SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) a €19.60 Price Target

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €19.60 ($20.00) price objective on SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($12.24) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland in a report on Friday, June 10th. Warburg Research set a €15.00 ($15.31) target price on shares of SAF-Holland in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($20.41) target price on shares of SAF-Holland in a research report on Monday, September 5th.

SAF-Holland Stock Performance

SFQ opened at €6.49 ($6.62) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.28. The company has a market cap of $294.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22. SAF-Holland has a 52-week low of €5.98 ($6.10) and a 52-week high of €13.80 ($14.08). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €7.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €7.35.

About SAF-Holland

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, semi-trailers, and buses. The company offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, and disc brakes.

