Haven Protocol Market Cap Hits $12.01 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00002157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $12.01 million and approximately $110,046.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,458.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00021115 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.56 or 0.00275264 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00138828 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $146.53 or 0.00753015 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.19 or 0.00602272 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00257110 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005139 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 28,617,303 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @havenxhv. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org.

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven Protocol (XHV) is a cryptocurrency . Haven Protocol has a current supply of 28,615,785. The last known price of Haven Protocol is 0.43370723 USD and is down -1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $41,267.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://havenprotocol.org/.”

